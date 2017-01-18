SBU names Savchenko's violations of terrorism law by leaking hostage data

Ukraine's SBU Security Service has itemized legal violations committed by Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Nadia Savchenko for leaking lists of hostages in eastern Ukraine. They are violations of Ukraine's law "On battling terrorism" and other normative acts, according to the SBU.

Chief of Staff of the SBU's Anti-terrorism Operation (ATO) Hennadiy Kuznetsov during a meeting of the parliament's national security and defense committee said the law on battling terrorism defines entities which are charged with battling against terrorism. Parliament deputies are not listed, he said.

Kuznetsov said that Article 16 of the law outlines conditions for conducting negotiations with combined Russian-separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Moreover, he said the law specifies those authorized to conduct the talks.

"Nadia Viktorivna Savchenko is not on the list of authorized negotiators," he said.

Kuznetsov said Savchenko was not even authorized to be briefed on the talks to release hostages, as per Article 17 of the terrorism law.

"This article forbids dissemination by mass media or other means information that can complicate ATO operations, or which endanger the life and health of hostages," he said.

Kuznetsov added that information about ATO HQ staff and individuals involved in the ATO, as well as about individuals assisting ATO operations, may be released only with official approval.

"As of today, Nadia Viktorivna Savchenko has not received permission," Kuznetsov said.