Facts

16:40 18.01.2017

NATO doesn't intend to change its attitude to Ukraine under Trump

NATO will not change its position in support of Ukraine after the administration change in Washington, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee General Petr Pavel said on Wednesday.

Pavel said following the meeting of the General Staff chiefs of the armed forces of the alliance that there were no reasons to expect that they would change their position with regard to Ukraine.

He said they are working with Ukrainian partners, helping them to strengthen the defense capacity, implementing training programs, keeping in touch through their liaison office, carrying out a package of assistance to Ukraine.

The general stressed that this process would continue under the administration of Donald Trump in the U.S.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko meets with EU Commissioners Dombrovskis, Mogherini

SBU names Savchenko's violations of terrorism law by leaking hostage data

Kyiv to insist on involving Red Cross in exchange of captives in Donbas at Minsk talks

Turkey's support to Ukraine's territorial integrity remains unchanged

Moscow is not against OSCE monitors accompanying law enforcement officials in Donbas - Lavrov

LATEST

Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff chief informs NATO on possible scenarios of Donbas conflict development

Savchenko says she can keep state secret

OSCE monitors in Donbas can have personal firearms – Lavrov

Ukrainian president to visit Finland on Jan 24

Ukraine demands Russia permit activities of Crimean Tatar Mejlis

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING