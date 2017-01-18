NATO doesn't intend to change its attitude to Ukraine under Trump

NATO will not change its position in support of Ukraine after the administration change in Washington, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee General Petr Pavel said on Wednesday.

Pavel said following the meeting of the General Staff chiefs of the armed forces of the alliance that there were no reasons to expect that they would change their position with regard to Ukraine.

He said they are working with Ukrainian partners, helping them to strengthen the defense capacity, implementing training programs, keeping in touch through their liaison office, carrying out a package of assistance to Ukraine.

The general stressed that this process would continue under the administration of Donald Trump in the U.S.