Facts

12:23 18.01.2017

Ukrainian president to visit Finland on Jan 24

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will pay an official visit to Finland on January 24, according to a report posted on the Finnish president's website.

"President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will make an official visit to Finland on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017," the report said.

"The presidents [Poroshenko and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto] will discuss relations between Finland and Ukraine, the Ukraine conflict and the implementation of the Minsk Agreement," it said.

"In addition, they will exchange views on relations between the EU and Ukraine, as well as topical international issues such as the safety of the Baltic Sea Region and Arctic issues," the report said.

According to the report, "President Poroshenko will also meet Maria Lohela, the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä."

A Memorandum of Understanding between Finland and Ukraine on cooperation in the energy sector is due to be signed during the visit.

To Interfax-Ukraine's knowledge, Poroshenko will visit Estonia on January 23.

Interfax-Ukraine
