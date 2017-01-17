Facts

16:42 17.01.2017

London court to consider Russia's petition on review of claim on Ukraine's debt on Jan 18

Her Majesty's High Court of Justice in England on January 18 will continue hearing the petition of the Russian Federation, filed on July 28, on making an expedited decision on the lawsuit, previously filed by Russia, to recover a $3 billion debt on eurobonds from Ukraine.

The agenda of the court hearings has been posted on the court's website. The hearing will start at 10:00 London time (12:00 Kyiv time) and last for the whole day.

Following the meeting, the court will decide whether to deal with the claim on an expedited basis (assumes the presentation of the parties' positions, after which the judge makes a ruling based on the study of facts, loan documents) or follow the path of a conventional trial.

As reported, in October 2015 after the talks, which lasted for about half a year, the holders of 13 out of the 14 issues of Ukrainian eurobonds totaling $14.36 billion and EUR 600 million supported their restructuring. It involves the exchange of 80% of the sum for new eurobonds with maturity prolongation for four years, 20% for state derivatives, repayments on which in 2021-2040 will depend on the pace of GDP growth in the country.

Ukraine only failed to reach a restructuring agreement on the eurobonds bought by Russia, which it financed from the National Welfare Fund at the end of 2013. Russia refused to discuss restructuring on general terms, insisting that the debt was sovereign rather than commercial. In December 2015, the Ukrainian government introduced a moratorium to pay the debt on these eurobonds.

Interfax-Ukraine
