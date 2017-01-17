Main Military Prosecutor's Office receives photocopy of Yanukovych's request to Russia to send its troops into Ukraine – Lutsenko

The United Nations Secretariat has provided a photocopy of an appeal by former disgraced president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych dated March 1, 2014, to Russia to bring its troops into Ukraine, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"The Main Military Prosecutor's Office has received through the Ukraine's Permanent Mission the official letter of the United Nations Secretariat with a certified photocopy bearing a UN official seal of the appeal by Yanukovych dated March 1, 2014, requesting bringing Russian troops into Ukraine and all official materials that were added by the Russian Federation to a statement by its representative to the UN [Vitaly] Churkin," the prosecutor general wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Lutsenko said all the materials received by Ukraine were recognized by the UN as official documents provided by Russia.

"Investigators of the military prosecutor's office have received irrefutable documental evidence of Yanukovych's high treason. I have received permission from senior prosecutor in the case on Yanukovych's high treason to disclose the data obtained by the pre-trial investigation," he added.