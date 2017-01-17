Kyiv files lawsuit with UN Hague court against Russia over terrorism and discrimination during aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Russian Federation in order to bring it to justice for the acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

The lawsuit was filed under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"Ukraine insists that the Russian Federation violates the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism by providing weapons and other support to illegal armed groups who have committed a number of acts of terrorism on the territory of Ukraine. The most tragic terrorist attacks by Russian proxies are the downing of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight, shelling of residential areas of Mariupol and Kramatorsk, destruction of civilian passenger bus near Volnovakha and deadly explosion during a peaceful meeting in Kharkiv," the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, Ukraine insists that Russia violates the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination through participating in a campaign of discrimination of non-Russian communities living in the occupied territory of the Crimean peninsula, in particular ethnic Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars.

"Since the illegal 'referendum' held in the atmosphere of intimidation, the Russian occupation authorities pursued the policy of cultural destruction of these communities. This discriminatory policy has been condemned by the UN General Assembly and is manifested in the prohibition of the activity of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, in a wave of disappearances, killings, arbitrary searches, arrests, attempts to stop broadcast of the media, as well as restrictions on teaching of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages," the Foreign Ministry said.

"As part of its illegal aggression in Ukraine, Russia disregards basic human rights vested in every citizen of Ukraine. We have tried to resolve the existing disputes through negotiation for more than two years, but Russia does not want to cease its violations of international law. Therefore, we have filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice in order to hold the Russian Federation responsible for these violations and to restore the rights of the Ukrainian people, guaranteed by these international treaties which the Russian Federation signed," Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

Ukraine also appealed to the International Court of Justice with a request to introduce temporary measures to prevent the continuation of human rights violations by Russia during the consideration of the case per se by the court.