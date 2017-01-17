Facts

14:14 17.01.2017

Kyiv reports 41 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions, one wounded military in past 24 hours

Over the past day militants have opened fire 41 times using the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas.

"The enemy continued shelling our positions across the board [...] One of our military was wounded," the press center of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters said on its Facebook page.

According to the report, in the Mariupol sector the militants fired Pavlopil using 82 mm mortars. While grenade launchers and small arms were used to attack Pavlopil, Hnutove, Maryinka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Shyrokyne.

In the Luhansk sector the enemy shelled Sharov Kut district, Stanytsia Luhanska and Novozvanivka from rocket-propelled grenades and small arms.

In the Donetsk sector the adversary fired Luhanske, Opytne, Avdiyivka and Myronivske by propelled grenades.

