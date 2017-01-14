Facts

16:27 14.01.2017

Ukraine draws OSCE's attention to increased number of attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff Chief Viktor Muzhenko has met with Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine Alexander Hug and drew the attention of international observers to the increased number of attacks on Ukrainian positions in the ATO zone on part of Russian occupation forces.

According to the Defense Ministry's press service, the chief of staff stressed the importance of raising the capacity of the OSCE SMM in monitoring the situation and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Muzhenko noted in December 2016 and January 2017 the occupation forces committed 1,730 violations of the ceasefire, during which they used weapons banned by the Minsk agreements 693 times. About 60% of attacks on Ukrainian positions take place in the evening and night time when OSCE SMM patrols are not observing.

According to Muzhenko, the efficient operation of the OSCE SMM in conflict areas should lead to the reduction of tension, preservation of the lives of civilians and prevent casualties among the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

