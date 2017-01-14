Court will continue considering 'language' law behind closed doors on Jan 19

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine on January 19 will continue the closed part of a plenary session to consider the constitutional initiative of 57 people's deputies of Ukraine as for the constitutionality of law of Ukraine on the state language policy No. 5029-VI dated July 3, 2012 (the so called Kolesnichenko-Kivalov law).

The meeting will continue on Thursday at 12.00, the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the constitutional report of 57 people's deputies of Ukraine regarding the constitutionality of the law, which was received on July 10, 2014, was reviewed by a panel of judges of the Constitutional Court, afterwards on October 10 of the same year proceedings on the constitutionality of the law were launched.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill on the state language policy, initiated by the Party of Regions, on July 3, 2012. On August 8, the then President Viktor Yanukovych signed the law and instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to set up a working group to develop proposals to improve legislation in part of using languages in Ukraine.

The law came into force on August 10, it provides for official bilingualism in the regions where the minority population exceeds 10%.