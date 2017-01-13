Police continue probing Sheremet murder, will inform public when there are specific results

The investigation into the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet continues, the National Police of Ukraine said adding that the public will be informed when there will be any specific progress in solving this crime.

"As for Sheremet's assassination, the work continues ... When there I something to report we will tell you," Deputy Head of the National Police Oleksandr Vakulenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported, well-known Belarusian journalist Sheremet was killed in an explosion of a car downtown Kyiv on July 20, 2016. The blast occurred when Sheremet was driving the car. The vehicle belonged to Olena Prytula, the founding editor of Ukrayinska Pravda, who was not in the car at the moment.

Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko later qualified Sheremet's death as murder with the use of an explosive device. He also said the investigators were inclined to presume that Sheremet's killing was related to his professional activities.

Lutsenko said later that the investigation concluded that several people could have been responsible for the crime. "The killer was not alone. This is a group, and we can see part of this group in the video," Lutsenko said.