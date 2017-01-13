Groysman proposes Moldovan counterpart to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Ukraine in April-May

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Moldova Paul Philip has proposed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Ukraine in April or May.

"Volodymyr Groysman has offered to host the first since 2011 session of the intergovernmental commission in Ukraine in April or May of this year. He also welcomed the results of the meeting of co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission of Ukraine and Moldova - First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv and Deputy Prime Minister of economy of Moldova Octavian Calmac in Chisinau in November 2016," the press service of the Ukrainian government said following the conversation results.

Ukrainian premier reiterated the invitation to the Moldovan colleague to take part in the meeting of heads of governments of the GUAM [Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova] member states and the business forum within its framework, which are expected to be held in Kyiv.

The premiers discussed the so-called "package agreement" on the Dniester multipurpose hydraulic structure among other issues of the agenda of bilateral relations. In this context, Groysman proposed to instruct the relevant ministries and departments to hold talks to work out final decisions in February.

The Ukrainian premier separately noted Ukraine's interest in the resumption of electricity supply to the market of Moldova and its willingness to participate in the respective tender.

In addition, he welcomed the Moldovan government's decision to lift the restrictive measures for Ukrainian meat and dairy products in 2017.