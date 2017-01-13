Facts

14:48 13.01.2017

Police complete internal investigation into Kniazhychi tragedy

The National Police of Ukraine has completed its internal investigation of the incident in Kniazhychi (Kyiv region) leading to the death of five law-enforcement officers, National Police Deputy Head Oleksandr Vakulenko has said.

"The internal investigation by the National Police has been completed. Perhaps today or on Monday disciplinary measures taken by the National Police will be announced," he said during a briefing on Friday, answering a question about the results of the internal investigation.

Vakulenko said that the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is taking part in the probe.

As reported, on December 4, 2016 at 4:00 a.m. in the village of Kniazhychi, Brovary district, Kyiv region employees of Special Weapons and Tactics police (KORD) of Ukrainian National Police, while performing their duties, used automatic weapons against the staff of Brovary Police Department of the Main Guard Police Department, which, together with two officers of the Main Department of operational service of the National Police in Kyiv, who were also performing their duties, used automatic weapons in response. Five law-enforcement officers were killed. An official investigation into the shooting in the village of Kniazhychi was started.

PGO Head Yuriy Lutsenko said on December 6 that the Prosecutor General's Office investigators see in the actions of those who coordinated the operation with law enforcement agencies in Kniazhychi of Kyiv region the signs of criminal negligence, which led to very serious consequences.

Interfax-Ukraine
