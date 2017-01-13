Klimkin during his visit to Myanmar discusses cooperation prospects

During the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the sides have discussed the prospects of comprehensive revitalization of bilateral relations, deepening of cooperation within international organizations, as well as the expansion of the legal framework in the trade and economic sphere.

As the official website of the Foreign Ministry reported on Friday, Klimkin held separate meetings with President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as the commander of the Myanmar Armed Forces Min Aung Hlaing.

The parties discussed the prospects of expanding the legal framework of the Ukrainian and Myanmar relations in trade and economic spheres, in particular, preparations for the signing of bilateral agreements of economic areas - on trade and economic cooperation, promotion and protection of investments and avoidance of double taxation.

It was agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding soon on mutual understanding with respect to the start of bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as the holding of the first round of political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

In addition, the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine has started its work in Myanmar in the city of Yangon.