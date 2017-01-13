Facts

12:17 13.01.2017

Medium wave Ukrainian Radio to cover all occupied territories

The National Radio and TV Council (NRTC) of Ukraine on January 12 issued a permit to broadcast using radio frequency of 873 kHz on the territory of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, the NRTC press service said.

"During the daytime Ukrainian radio with the power of 50 kW will be broadcast to the following territories: Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Dymytriv, Artemivsk, Lysychansk and most of the occupied territories, including the city of Donetsk, Horlivka, Makiyivka, Torets, Shakhtarsk, Torez, Yenakiyeve, Debaltseve, Brianka, Alchevsk. At night the signal coverage will be much better - it will cover all the occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the press service quoted the National Council member Serhiy Kostynsky as saying.

He also said that Broadcasting, Radio Communications & Television Concern (BRT) is changing the antenna design which will be transmitting a signal. The issue with the transmitter is being resolved. According to rough estimates, it will be technically possible to launch the broadcasting within three months.

Thus, the inhabitants of the occupied territories and controlled territories will be able to listen to news programs of the "Ukrainian Radio," as well as programs developed in partnership with the "Voice of Donbas" and "Radio Liberty", which are adapted for the residents of the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Interfax-Ukraine
