Savchenko publishes redacted lists of Russian military servicemen, civilians convicted in Ukraine

Ukrainian MP Nadia Savchenko has published on her Facebook page the adjusted list of Russian military and civilians, who were convicted in Ukraine for crimes against the country committed in 2014-2016, and an additional list that was supposedly requested by the Ukrainian side.

"Here are the lists adjusted as a result of joint work with you, as of January 10, 2017. Here's what we had time to process. You can check it," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Savchenko explained that the names of those who were freed are published in blue ink, while the names of those who perished are in red.

"The orange color indicates Russians, whom the DPR (the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic) is looking for. Yellow are Russians sought by the LPR the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic)," the lawmaker said.

On the whole, the list of Russian military and civilians who ended up in Ukrainian prisons in 2014-2016 includes 101 names. Of these, six have been released, one is dead, 42 are wanted by the DPR, three by the LPR.

The list of persons, whom Ukraine wants to free, includes 135 names. Of them, 14 were put on this list in January 10, 2017. According to the color code, of them one person has been released and two died.

As reported, on January 10, Savchenko posted on Facebook lists of prisoners held in the Donbas territories uncontrolled by the Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian inmates of Russian prisons, as well as list of persons the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics wish to receive from Kyiv.

In particular, she posted a list of 41 Ukrainians containing their first, middle and last names and dates of birth, which are held by the DPR and the LPR and that were confirmed by the republics. She also presented a similar list of 121 Ukrainians requested by the Ukrainian side. In addition, she published a list of 524 people requested by the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics.

Yuriy Tandit, an advisor to the SBU chief, said that the lists published by Savchenko are incorrect and this step may also harm the families of persons mentioned in them.