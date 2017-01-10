U.S. senators propose imposing sanctions on Russia not only for hacking but for behavior in Syria, Ukraine

A group of U.S. senators propose new sanctions against Russia and they relate not only to alleged interference in the 2016 elections, but also to aggressive behavior of Russia in Syria and Ukraine, Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said that the sanctions would punish anyone supporting cyber breaches of public and private infrastructure or conducting transactions with Russian defense and intelligence operations.

The proposed sanctions also cover investments in Russian energy projects and human rights abuses — provisions to punish the Kremlin and its supporters for Russia’s military intervention on behalf of the Assad government in Syria’s civil war and to reinforce pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, Washington Post said.

The measure also authorizes new support for counter-propaganda education at home and democracy promotion in Europe.

A bipartisan group of senators wants to slap Russia with the new sanctions.

Washington Post said that most Republicans won’t commit to support of the measure, apparently deferring to President-elect Trump.

"Everybody needs to stop, catch their breath and seed where this whole thing’s going to go before we make specific plans," Senate Foreign Relations Committee member James Risch said, explaining why he did not support the efforts.