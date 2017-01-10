Savchenko publishes list of hostages provided by LPR/DPR

People's deputy of Ukraine Nadia Savchenko on her Facebook page has unveiled lists of hostages held in the Donbas territory not controlled by Ukraine's authorities, as well as Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russian prisons and in Crimea occupied by Russia, including the list of persons, the DPR/LPR leadership wants to get from the Ukrainian side.

Savchenko on Tuesday released a list of 41 Ukrainian (with their first names, surnames and patronymics, as well as dates of birth), which are held by the DPR/LPR and confirmed by them. She also provided a list of similar information about 121 Ukrainians whom the Ukrainian side want release.

In addition, she has published a list of 524 individuals the DPR/LPR want released.

According to Savchenko, the list includes "two categories of exchange."

"The first category is our prisoners, who are located in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia. Ukrainian side filed a request for 129 people. The opposite side confirms 42 people [...] The second exchange category - Ukrainian political prisoners, who are held in Russian prisons and in Crimea occupied by Russia. There are 44 people for now," she wrote.

As reported, the Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) stated they would talk to MP Nadia Savchenko, who announced her intention to publish lists of prisoners and missing persons in Donbas, and explain to her the possible harm from the disclosure of such lists.

"Naturally, we know these lists. We are working with these lists. I can only say that there are certain laws that limit the leakage of any information related to personal data [...] We should not use this information for some selfish goals, should not manipulate these lists, engage in political campaigning," the SBU chief's adviser, Yuriy Tandit, told TV channel 112.ua on January 7.

He stressed that "in no case" should information that may "harm not only people who are there, but their friends and relatives" be released.

"Don't worry: we will work with her lawfully," Tandit said. He was responding to a question about whether the SBU will explain its position to Savchenko.

Savchenko earlier wrote on her Facebook page about her plans to unveil lists of people, who were captured or disappeared in Donbas, in the near future.

"The lists of prisoners-of-war and missing persons I have received as a result of the meeting in Minsk, as well as those I have gathered since my release from Russian captivity, I will publish [them] in the very near future," Savchenko said.