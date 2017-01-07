Facts

12:37 07.01.2017

Deputy Savchenko to unveil lists of captured, missing Ukrainians

Ukrainian parliamentarian Nadiya Savchenko has announced plans to unveil lists of people, who were captured or disappeared in Donbas, in the very near future.

"The lists of prisoners-of-war and missing persons I have received as a result of the meeting in Minsk, as well as those I have gathered since my release from Russian captivity, I will publish [them] in the very near future," Savchenko wrote on her Facebook page.

Savchenko confirmed that on December 7, 2016 she was in Minsk where she met with Russian representatives and the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor Plotnitsky. She said the chief goal of the meeting was the need to resolve the prisoner swap issue.

