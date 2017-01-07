Facts

12:12 07.01.2017

ATO forces rebuff saboteurs attack near Avdiyivka early on Jan 7

A gunfight between Ukrainian military and an unlawful armed group took place after midnight near Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has reported.

"A sabotage group of the adversary made up of less than ten people came 100 meters from our positions and then opened fire. Due to a well-organized response by the Armed Forces of Ukraine the attack was rebuffed and the enemy retreated," the report reads.

No Ukrainians were killed in this attack which lasted around half an hour. There is no information about casualties among the enemy.

