Most ceasefire violations in Donbas recorded in Svitlodarsk, Debaltseve

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine has recorded most intense violations of Donbas ceasefire near Svitlodarsk and Debaltseve.

"On the evening of 4 January, while in government-controlled Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 66 explosions assessed as rounds of 152mm artillery, five assessed as impacts and the rest undetermined, all 8-12km south-east," the SMM said in a report as of 7:30 p.m. of January 5.

"The Mission also heard 15 shots of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV; BMP-2) cannon (30mm), eight bursts of anti-aircraft cannon (ZU-23, 23mm), and seven bursts of automatic-grenade-launcher fire, all 3-8km south-east or south-south-east. On 5 January, in the same location, the SMM heard five explosions assessed as 120mm mortar rounds, two explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of an undetermined weapon, 20 shots of IFV (BMP-2) cannon, four bursts of anti-aircraft cannon (ZU-23) and intense heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 4-8km south-south-east. The Mission also heard two undetermined explosions, 35 shots of IFV (BMP-2) cannon and intense heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 4-12km east-south-east," the SMM said.

"On the evening of 4 January, while in 'DPR'[Donetsk People's Republic]-controlled Debaltseve (58km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM heard 16 undetermined explosions 10-12km east," the SMM said.