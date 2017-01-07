Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded near Novotoshkivske on Friday

Two Ukrainian soldiers were injured near the village of Novotoshkivske, Popasna district, Luhansk region, due to shelling by the illegal armed groups, according to the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters.

"Two of our soldiers were wounded in the vicinity of Novotoshkivske," the press center of the ATO headquarters reported on Facebook.

According to the report, as of 18:00 on January 6, illegal armed groups fired at the ATO forces positions 21 times.