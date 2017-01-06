Facts

18:08 06.01.2017

One Ukrainian soldier wounded near Novozvanivka on Thursday

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the east of the country on Thursday, spokesman for the Defense Ministry for ATO matters Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Over the past 24 hours, no Ukrainian soldiers were killed, one was wounded near the village of Novozvanivka," Motuzianyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, the attacks by illegal armed groups on Thursday continued on all fronts, including with the use of heavy weapons.

In particular, in the Luhansk sector, last day started with shelling from 152-mm guns. "Over 10 minutes, militants fired 50 rounds on the Ukrainian positions in the village of Troitske. Near Novozvanivka militants fired 20 mortar shells. The enemy continued the use of heavy weapons tactics mainly at night. In addition, episodes of ceasefire were registered near Novotoshkivka, where an enemy sniper was firing, as well as in Stanytsia Luhanska," Motuzianyk has said.

In the Donetsk sector, militants violated the truce six times.

In the Mariupol sector, shelling was held along the whole of the contact line.

Interfax-Ukraine
