Facts

16:30 06.01.2017

NABU investigating three criminal cases on e-declarations involving lawmaker, two regional district administration heads

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has started a pre-trial investigation into three more criminal proceedings into the facts of providing false information in their income declaration by a parliament deputy and the heads of two regional district administrations.

The NABU press service recalled that on November 17, 2016, the Bureau registered first three criminal proceedings into illegal enrichment (parts 2 and 3 of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) based on the analysis of the information provided in electronic declarations. Two cases were opened in respect of people's deputies and one against a representative of the judicial system. In December, the NABU launched an investigation into seven more cases.

As reported, the first stage of e-declaration for officials in sensitive position lasted 60 days from September 1 to October 30, 2016, inclusive. All in all, more than 100,000 e-declarations were submitted.

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian military report 42 shell attacks on their positions in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier wounded near Novozvanivka on Thursday

Defense ministry denies reports of alleged artillery losses because of Russian hackers' break into software

No facts found indicating attempt to assassinate Yanukovych

About 300 corruption cases sent to court by Military Prosecutor's Office in 2016

LATEST

NABU helps return over UAH 100 mln to state companies, prevent theft of UAH 500 mln in 2016

U.S. tanks bound for Poland, Baltic States arrive in Germany

Renaissance Foundation doesn't share Pinchuk's views, but continues cooperation in joint projects

Ukrainian Security Service promises to dissuade Savchenko from disclosing prisoner, missing person lists

Residents of DPR/LPR angry over wage and pension arrears, low-quality food from Russia

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/51031/dnevniki-kerri/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING