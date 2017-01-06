NABU investigating three criminal cases on e-declarations involving lawmaker, two regional district administration heads

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has started a pre-trial investigation into three more criminal proceedings into the facts of providing false information in their income declaration by a parliament deputy and the heads of two regional district administrations.

The NABU press service recalled that on November 17, 2016, the Bureau registered first three criminal proceedings into illegal enrichment (parts 2 and 3 of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) based on the analysis of the information provided in electronic declarations. Two cases were opened in respect of people's deputies and one against a representative of the judicial system. In December, the NABU launched an investigation into seven more cases.

As reported, the first stage of e-declaration for officials in sensitive position lasted 60 days from September 1 to October 30, 2016, inclusive. All in all, more than 100,000 e-declarations were submitted.