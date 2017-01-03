Facts

18:00 03.01.2017

Safety violations and alcohol cause for death, injuries near Maryinka

Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianik has said non-battle-related causes near Maryinka in eastern Ukraine are responsible for the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian servicemen. He said those guilty for the tragedy will be punished.

"There was an incident near Maryinka yesterday evening in one of Defense Ministry's military units that killed two servicemen and wounded two others. Weapon safety violations and the use of alcohol were determined to be the cause," he said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Motuzianik, the National Police of Ukraine together with the military prosecutor's office, the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) military leaders and Defense Ministry officials are compiling a joint report about the tragedy.

"Those individuals whose actions or inactions led to this tragedy will be punished and will bear responsibility for the incident pursuant to Ukrainian legislation," he said.

As reported earlier, two soldiers died and two were injured in the ATO zone as a result of safety violations involving weapons on January 2.

