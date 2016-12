The Ukrainian side has unilaterally handed 15 captives over to the representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The handover of 15 people, who were under prosecution in Ukraine, has just taken place," the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier reports said the handover is taking place between the cities of Horlivka and Mayorsk in a neutral zone.