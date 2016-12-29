Facts

13:56 29.12.2016

Allegations that 1 plus 1 TV channel could be deprived of broadcasting license groundless - Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that allegations that 1+1 TV channel could be deprived of a broadcasting license are groundless.

"As far as I was informed, there are not threats that the license would not be issued. If there were no threats, let's believe that it was a mistake," he told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier First Deputy Head of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting Olha Herasymiuk told Interfax-Ukraine that the council believes that it is impossible to deprive 1 plus 1 TV channel of the broadcasting license.

"I think that this is impossible. The National Council on December 15 decided to expand the license. I am sure that the decision is to be implemented. I do not know a case when the National council could deprive of the license after its decision. I will stick to the law. I do not know the essence of claims to the TV channel," she said.

Chairman of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting Yuriy Artemenko told Detector Media publication that the new license paper is issued no earlier than the term of the old license expires – on December 29.

He said that the regulator issues the extended license paper during 30 days after the license holder pays the license fee. The TV channel paid it on December 23 and the National Council has time to issue the paper to the channel before January 23.

Artemenko said that the council did not send the bills to pay the license fee to 1 plus 1 TV channel, as the council asked for the updated data about its ultimate beneficiaries after the nationalization of PrivatBank.

