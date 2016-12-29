Ukrainian government approves activity plan for crime assets recovery

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved an activity plan to provide for the functioning of the National Agency for Tracing, Recovery and Management of Crime Assets.

According to government resolution No. 1015 dated December 14, posted on the government's website late December, the plan envisages the transfer of the minimum number of employees to the staff of the national agency in January 2017 and 90% of employees will be hired by October 2017.

Before April 2017 it is planned to appoint two deputy heads of the national agency and approve the distribution of duties between them.

In March-December 2017 the single public register of crime assets will be created using custom-made software.