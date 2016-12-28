Facts

18:36 28.12.2016

No losses among Ukrainian troops in Donbas in past 24 hours

Nobody in the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed or injured in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) area in Donbas in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for the military operation in southeastern Ukraine Andriy Lysenko said.

"Let's start from good news. No Ukrainian servicemen were killed or injured in the past 24 hours," Lysenko told a briefing conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In the Luhansk sector, yesterday hostilities were only observed in the Popasna district, where the adversary fired four times on positions of Ukrainian forces, using light weapons and armored vehicles, Lysenko said.

In the Donetsk sector, shelling took place all along the frontline. Kyiv's adversary continues to systematically violate the regime of calm near the Svitlodarsk bulge, near Horlivka, in the Avdiyivka industrial zone and near Donetsk Airport, he said. In total, this sector saw 15 instances of shelling by the adversary in the past 24 hours, including five episodes where heavy weapons were used, Lysenko said.

Almost all shelling episodes in the Mariupol sector on Tuesday were along the Pavlopil-Shyrokyne frontline segment, where the adversary used heavy weapons, such as mortars and cannons. In total, 25 instances of shelling were recorded in the Mariupol sector in the past 24 hours, including eight cases where heavy weapons were used.

The regime of ceasefire was agreed between the conflicting parties in Donbas to take effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 24, but was violated many times since that time.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv Appeals Court nixes SAPO pretrial confinement request for Okhendovsky

Senators McCain and Graham to visit Ukraine

Kyiv sees 44 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas

OSCE SMM evacuates base from Svitlodarsk for two days due to shelling

Testimony by Russian Duma ex-deputy to underpin high treason charges against Yanukovych - Lutsenko

LATEST

Most Ukrainians favor joining NATO

Ukrainians trust volunteers and military, but not politicians – Democratic Initiatives Fund, Razumkov Centre poll

Combination of human factors, mechanical failure may have caused Tu-154 crash near Sochi

Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russian counterpart to intern Klykh closer to Ukraine

Lutsenko hopes court will receive Yanukovych's treason case by Feb 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/16477/ataman/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING