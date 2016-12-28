No losses among Ukrainian troops in Donbas in past 24 hours

Nobody in the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed or injured in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) area in Donbas in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for the military operation in southeastern Ukraine Andriy Lysenko said.

"Let's start from good news. No Ukrainian servicemen were killed or injured in the past 24 hours," Lysenko told a briefing conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In the Luhansk sector, yesterday hostilities were only observed in the Popasna district, where the adversary fired four times on positions of Ukrainian forces, using light weapons and armored vehicles, Lysenko said.

In the Donetsk sector, shelling took place all along the frontline. Kyiv's adversary continues to systematically violate the regime of calm near the Svitlodarsk bulge, near Horlivka, in the Avdiyivka industrial zone and near Donetsk Airport, he said. In total, this sector saw 15 instances of shelling by the adversary in the past 24 hours, including five episodes where heavy weapons were used, Lysenko said.

Almost all shelling episodes in the Mariupol sector on Tuesday were along the Pavlopil-Shyrokyne frontline segment, where the adversary used heavy weapons, such as mortars and cannons. In total, 25 instances of shelling were recorded in the Mariupol sector in the past 24 hours, including eight cases where heavy weapons were used.

The regime of ceasefire was agreed between the conflicting parties in Donbas to take effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 24, but was violated many times since that time.