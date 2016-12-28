Most Ukrainians favor joining NATO

The best way for Ukraine to guarantee its safety is by joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and, if a referendum on accession were held in the near future, more than three quarters of Ukrainians would vote for it.

According to the results of a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Fund named after Ilya Kucheriv together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Centre, the best way to guarantee the country's security is by joining NATO (44.1%). Choosing an unaligned status for the nation was supported by 26.4% of respondents, followed by joining a military alliance with Russia and other former Soviet republics (6.4%). Only 3.9% of those polled favored a military alliance with the U.S.

Some 62.2% percent of those polled said they would vote in a referendum on NATO membership if it were held in the near future. Some 22.7% said they would abstain.

The poll was conducted from December 16 until December 20, 2016 in all regions of Ukraine, except Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, 2,018 of respondents, aged over 18 years, were interviewed. The theoretical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.