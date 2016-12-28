PM orders to start monitoring of reference pricing for medicines from Jan 1

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has ordered to start rigorous monitoring of how the decision to introduce reference pricing for medicines is implemented from January 1, 2017.

"From January 1, 2017 we introduce reference pricing. The prices of three ICD codes [International Classification of Diseases] must be cut. It is important that we introduce all supervision tools from January and monitor the implementation of the decision as wide as possible. We must be rigorous," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"We must severely punish those chains and wholesale sellers that do not implement the decision [to introduce reference pricing]. Actually we should restore justice in the interests of citizens. Setting too high prices of medicines means disrespect of Ukrainians, and everyone must be punished for disrespect of Ukrainians," he said.

As reported, the government has approved a resolution introducing reference prices for medicines to treat cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and bronchial asthma from January 1, 2017 and launching the reimbursement program for them from April 1, 2017.

The price regulation would concern medicines included in the national list of major medicines and the international nonproprietary name (INN) list. The cost of these medicines is to be reimbursed.

The price of medicines in Poland, Latvia, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic are used to calculated reference prices of INN.

The reimbursement program for cardiovascular diseases includes 16 INN, for bronchial asthma – three INN and diabetes mellitus – two INN.

The national budget for 2017 would earmark UAH 500 million for the reimbursement project.