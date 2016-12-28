Facts

10:14 28.12.2016

OSCE SMM evacuates base from Svitlodarsk due to shelling

The Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE had to evacuate their patrol base in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, due to artillery attacks nearby, the mission said in its report for December 22-26 published on December 27.

"The SMM evacuated its forward patrol base in Svitlodarsk on 24 December due to the proximity of artillery round impacts, on one occasion as close as 70m to the base on 23 December, which broke windows on the upper floors of the building," the report reads.

The SMM recorded fewer but still a high number of ceasefire violations in the Donetsk region on December 22-23, including about 1,150 explosions, compared with about 2,300 in the previous reporting period. The majority of the explosions were recorded in the Svitlodarsk-Debaltseve area.

Besides, the mission patrol which is deployed in Horlivka on the militant-controlled territory registered on December 24 rounds from BM-21 Grad.

Interfax-Ukraine
