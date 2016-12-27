Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be peacefully solved

The delegation of Ukraine on the fact of the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334 on the situation in the Middle East stands for peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"We stand for peaceful coexistence of two independent States – Israel and Palestine. The settlement of the conflict must be carried out only through peaceful means. However, we emphasize the need for direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations," the Foreign Ministry's commentary says published by the department's press service on Sunday night.

The Foreign ministry says that Ukraine as well as other permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and also the UN Secretary General for its part more than once condemned the settlement activities of the state of Israel, because it is contrary to the international law.

"We also condemn the violence and incitement to it from the Palestinian side," the Ukrainian side said.

The text of the resolution is balanced. It calls for taking measures necessary for peaceful solution from both Israeli and Palestinian sides: "Israel should stop its settlement activities, while Palestinian authorities – to take effective measures toward fighting against terrorism."

Our country consistently advocates the respect for the international law by everyone and everywhere "as it has experienced itself the tragic consequences brought by its violation."

"That’s why our position was formed on the basis of our consistent line to ensure the respect for the international law by all its subjects," the ministry said.