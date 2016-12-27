Facts

12:37 27.12.2016

ATO headquarters reports 37 shelling attacks including armor ones on its positions in past 24 hours

Over the past day the Russian-occupation forces continued shelling our positions totaling to 37 shelling.

According to the ATO headquarters, Shyrokyne in the Mariupol sector was thrice fired by tanks. There were also recorded the 122-mm artillery shelling and infantry combat vehicles weapons. Invaders fired Talakivka and Shyrokyne from mortars of various calibers. Shyrokyne, Maryinka, Pavlopil and Vodiane were shelled from rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns. Ukrainian military were forced to once return fire in Shyrokyne area in order to preserve the lives of the Ukrainian military personnel.

Luhanske was shelled from mortars in the Donetsk direction. Rocket-propelled grenades, heavy machine guns and small arms were used to attack Avdiyivka, Opytne, Yuzhne, Zaitseve and Luhanske.

Stanytsa Luhanska in the Luhansk direction was fired using grenade launchers.

