1 plus 1 Media Group shuts down Ukraine Today project on January 1, 2017, reads a statement posted on the website of the Media Group.

"We are grateful to the entire team, and personally to Tetiana Pushnova for the work done and the enormous contribution they have made not only to the project, but also to the information security of the country. The project was to be the voice of the country to the international community. In fact, it was the only opportunity for us to be heard in 2014. But now the government has assumed this function, and we believe that our mission has been completed. Taking into consideration the economic situation in the country, it is impossible for us to support the project, which is exclusively social in nature, while the state, at the same time, demonstrates zero interest in its existence," CEO of 1 plus 1 Media Group Oleksandr Shevchenko said.

The published information says that the Group will fulfill all its obligations to employees of Ukraine Today in full in accordance with the current policy of the company and the laws of the Labor Code.

As reported, 1 plus 1 Media Group launched the international news channel Ukraine Today in a test mode on August 11. The channel has started its broadcasting via satellite in August 2014.

However, on April 1, the Ukraine Today Channel, which is a part of the 1 plus 1 Media Group, intended to stop its TV broadcasting and concentrate on its digital platform. "While working on the project, we acquired an understanding of our target audience, its tastes, and sources of information. We think that work on the Internet is an obvious priority. It is more efficient at the moment. We will continue our existing projects online, and will also implement new ones there," Ukraine Today CEO Tetiana Pushnova was quoted as saying.

Holding company of 1 plus 1 Media has control over the following channels: 1 plus 1, 2 plus 2, TET, PlusPlus and Unian TV, as well as the news agency UNIAN, Internet projects Glavred and Telekritika.