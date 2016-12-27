Savchenko to launch new political project "Social Platform Runa" in Lviv on Tue

Verkhovna Rada Deputy Nadia Savchenko has announced the launch of her new political project, dubbed "Runa Social Platform" in Lviv on Tuesday.

Savchenko posted a placard presenting the new movement on her Facebook page. It is adorned with the movement's logo, a red-and-black four-leafed logo, and main attributes: the movement (Rukh) of active thinking Ukrainians, Reforms of the Ukrainian people in order to change the system, the revolution of Ukrainian people to fulfill the aims of the Revolution of Dignity. Nadia Savchenko is listed as the head of the platform.

The announcement made on Monday says an online press conference will take place in Lviv's Press Club located on 11 Shevchenko Street at 11.00 a.m. on December 27. The press conference is titled "Conception of systemic change in Ukraine as a unitary and decentralized republic."

As earlier reported, on December 13 Savchenko said she had weeks earlier left the Batkivschyna [Fatherland] Party faction in parliament. Savchenko said she signed the paperwork on October 26.

The Batkivschyna faction formally expelled her from its faction later, saying it had put her on the ticket during the 2014 parliamentary elections in order to help free her from the Russian jail. Faction leaders said the principles and political convictions of Savchenko and the party do not coincide. Batkivschyna party leaders criticized Savchenko's decision to negotiate with leaders of the self-proclaimed Russia-backed militant groups in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Savchenko has not coordinated her actions with the faction or party in the launch of her new political project.

On December 22 Ukraine's parliament supported a resolution excluding Savchenko from the Rada's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Ukraine. Savchenko has said she is willing to join parliament's delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.