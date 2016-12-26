Facts

13:10 26.12.2016

ORDLO to hand two captive women over to Nadia Savchenko

The leaders of the self-proclaimed DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) and LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) are handing over two captured women to Ukrainian representative Nadia Savchenko, the website of the Luhansk Information Center has said.

"As a goodwill gesture before the New Year and Christmas we are handing over, without any preconditions, to Nadia Savchenko, a representative of the people of Ukraine, two women, Angelika Presnyakova and Olga Svorak, in the hope of intensifying the process of release of our citizens, in the hope that they will be reunited with their relatives and loved ones next year," the LPR and DPR leaders said in their statement.

