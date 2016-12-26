Facts

12:30 26.12.2016

Military Procurator's Office files court claims against two military deserters arrested on Crimean border

Military Procurator's Office of Mykolaiv Garrison of Southern region of Ukraine has completed a pretrial investigation and filed claims to court against two former military men of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Baranov and Maksym Odyntsov, who violated an oath and deserted to the enemy.

"Former junior sergeant and warrant officer, who served in a military unit stationed in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, during the occupation of the peninsula did not comply with the order to arrive to the new duty station and stayed in the occupied territory, thus committing desertion, wherefore they were put on the wanted list. Further on they signed contracts for military service in the Russian Armed Forces," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said on Monday.

