Facts

11:17 26.12.2016

Some 110 Ukrainians held captive - Ukrainian Security Service chief's advisor

There are 110 people which are held captive in the territory out of Ukraine's control, advisor to the Ukrainian Security Service chief Yuriy Tandyt has said.

"Some 110 people are considered to be illegally held persons in Donetsk and Luhansk, according to the official security services. Besides, ten of our heroes are illegally detained on the territory of the Russian Federation. When someone tries to underestimate these figures, we say that these are the lives of our fellows," Tandyt said in the air of Inter TV channel on Sunday.

He recalled that in the near future Ukraine will hand over 15 people from the release list provided by the representatives of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine to unilaterally hand over 15 people to enable hostages' swap

Israeli PM bars ministers from visiting Ukraine

Groysman postpones his visit to Israel scheduled for Dec 27-28

Christmas greetings from Interfax-Ukraine!

Tribunal in early 2017 will consider Ukraine's claim against Russia as for violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea

LATEST

Kremlin: terrorist attack theory in Tupolev Tu-154 crash is not developing

Military Procurator's Office files court claims against two military deserters arrested on Crimean border

Tribunal in early 2017 will consider Ukraine's claim against Russia as for violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea

NABU has enough evidence confirming originality of 'secret ledger' of Regions Party

Crew of doomed Tu-154 plane may have experienced critical technical failure during ascent

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Башня
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа офисных помещений в Тернополе
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING