Some 110 Ukrainians held captive - Ukrainian Security Service chief's advisor

There are 110 people which are held captive in the territory out of Ukraine's control, advisor to the Ukrainian Security Service chief Yuriy Tandyt has said.

"Some 110 people are considered to be illegally held persons in Donetsk and Luhansk, according to the official security services. Besides, ten of our heroes are illegally detained on the territory of the Russian Federation. When someone tries to underestimate these figures, we say that these are the lives of our fellows," Tandyt said in the air of Inter TV channel on Sunday.

He recalled that in the near future Ukraine will hand over 15 people from the release list provided by the representatives of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.