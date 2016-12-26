Groysman postpones his visit to Israel scheduled for Dec 27-28

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has postponed his visit to Israel, which was previously scheduled for December 27-28, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the source, the visit was postponed sine die due to the situation over the vote in the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution, which calls on Israel to stop building settlements in the Palestinian territories. Some 14 members out of 15 members of the UNSC, including Ukraine, voted for the resolution, with the U.S. abstained, which did not use its veto right, though.

The Israeli side immediately reacted quite negatively to the results of voting. The Israeli media spread a lot of criticism over Ukraine's stance on UNSC Resolution.

According to the source, the prime minister understands this situation, and in the future he intends to intensify talks with the Israeli side to resolve problematic issues and promote more active development of bilateral relations.