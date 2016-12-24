Tribunal in early 2017 will consider Ukraine's claim against Russia as for violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea

The United Nations International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in early 2017 will start considering Ukraine's claim against the Russian Federation regarding the violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea by Moscow.

The press center of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said the tribunal was formed on December 22, 2016 and consists of the following members: judge Jin-Hyun Paik (South Korea) appointed by the president of the tribunal; judge Boualem Bouguetaia (Algeria); judge Alonso Gomez-Robledo Verduzco (Mexico); Professor Love (UK) appointed by Ukraine; and judge Vladimir Golitsyn appointed by the Russian Federation.

"The appointed members of the tribunal have the reputation for fair, competent, honest and independent experts in the field of international maritime law. The Foreign Ministry expresses its sincere gratitude to the vice president of the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for the fast appointment of the tribunal members," the ministry said.

As reported, Ukraine on September 14, 2016 initiated a dispute with the Russian Federation regarding the violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea by Moscow.