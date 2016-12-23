Facts

17:26 23.12.2016

Two Ukrainian armed forces members killed in Donbas over the past 24 hours

Two members of the Ukrainian armed forces have been killed and three others injured in Donbas over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for the military operation in southeastern Ukraine Andriy Lysenko said.

"Two of our soldiers have been killed and three others injured in action over the past 24 hours," Lysenko said at a news briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

One serviceman was killed and another one wounded in Avdiyivka, and one serviceman was killed and two others wounded in Luhanske, he said.

In Luhansk sector, five short-lived acts of armed provocation were recorded near the communities of Zhovte and Krymske and also in the Popasna district, Lysenko said. The enemy once used mortars near Krymske, he said.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy fired mortars, grenade launchers, and firearms at Ukrainian armed forces positions in Avdiyivka starting from 4:00 a.m. Friday. Luhanske was shelled twice, and one armed incident was recorded in Novhorodske and Verkhnyotoretske each, he said.

In the area of the so-called Svitlodar bulge, militants continued attempts to capture Ukrainian armed forces' positions under cover of artillery and mortar fire and armored vehicles, Lysenko said. In particular, the enemy fired over 100 mines and projectiles, but Ukrainian armed forces repelled the assault, he said.

Immediately after the assault attempt was thwarted, the enemy fired 152mm artillery upon civilian homes in Myronivka. This village was also shelled twice later in the day, he said.

A total of nine instances of shelling have been recorded in the Donetsk sector over the past 24 hours, including six times using heavy weapons, he said.

In the Mariupol sector, the number of ceasefire violations has been declining, Lysenko said. The enemy fired five times upon Ukrainian forces' positions near Krasnohorivka, Starohnativka, and Vodyane, including four times using mortars, he said.

Militants also attacked an observation outpost near Vodyane in the morning (the attack was rebuffed) and fires small arms in Hnutove in the evening, Lysenko said.

