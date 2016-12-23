Facts

13:56 23.12.2016

Normandy Format could be more efficient but losing it will lead to deterioration of situation - Putin

The Normandy Format that includes Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France is currently not good enough to efficiently resolve the crisis in Donbas and it works slowly but the loss of this mechanism would be harmful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The Normandy Format doesn't actually show the super-efficiency. We can only regret that it works so slowly. But there is no other," Putin told a press conference in Moscow on Friday.

Still, the work must be continued in the format, he said.

"If we lose this mechanism, then the situation will degrade very fast, which we wouldn't want," Putin said.

IMPORTANT

Eight Ukrainian servicemen killed in clashes in Svitlodarsk bulge battles from Dec 18-23

EU Council to approve suspension mechanism of visa-free regime with Ukraine in coming weeks

Kyiv reports 22 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldiers killed in Svitlodarsk arc area

Kyiv ready to fulfil new ceasefire agreement in Donbas

LATEST

More than 280 people convicted for corruption in Ukraine for 11 months – SBU

EU should grant work permits to Ukrainians in addition to visa-free travel - Putin

Cabinet places Interior, Defense Ministries in charge for agreement implementation of U.S. military assistance program

Column with UNHCR 89 tons humanitarian aid moves into ORDLO

Rada approves amnesty law, includes president's recommendations

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/23548/margosha-2/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING