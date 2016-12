Eight Ukrainian servicemen killed in clashes in Svitlodarsk bulge battles from Dec 18-23

In the course of active hostilities on Svitlodarsk arc (Donetsk region), eight Ukrainian soldiers were killed starting from December 18, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for Anti-Terrorist Operation issues Andriy Lysenko has said.

"Since December 18 and up until today eight of our troops were killed in this sector," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.