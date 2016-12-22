Foreign Ministry analyzing possible Russia's countermeasures on visa regime introduction by Ukraine – Klimkin

Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is analyzing the countermeasures that Russia can undertake in response to the possible introduction of a visa regime for Russian citizens by Ukraine.

"We have several millions of our fellow citizens living or working in Russia. And Russia knows what provocations it can implement in the case of introduction of a visa regime by our state. Now we are analyzing it and then we will make a proposal on the mechanism and the time frames," the minister said in the air of 1 plus 1 TV channel.

He said that the visa regime complies with relative norms between civilized nations.