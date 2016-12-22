Facts

11:01 22.12.2016

TCG calls for ceasefire in Donbas from midnight Dec 24

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine is calling for full ceasefire in Donbas from midnight December 24 in view of the forthcoming holidays, Martin Sajdik, who represents the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Group, said.

On behalf of the TCG I would like now to make the following statement: we members of the Trilateral Contact Group, and representatives of the breakaway areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, stress the need to ensure peace and quiet over the forthcoming holidays, reaffirm our commitment to observe a comprehensive, steady and indefinite ceasefire starting form midnight, Kyiv time, on December 24 of this year, Sajdik said after the TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv ready to fulfil new ceasefire agreement in Donbas

Rada approves Savchenko's exclusion from Ukrainian delegation to PACE

Convicts pardoned by president to be handed over to ORDLO – Gerashchenko

Naftogaz ex-deputy head Yuriev commits suicide – Lutsenko

Onyschenko says he is in Germany now, not excluding his return to Ukraine

LATEST

Netherlands to complete EU-Ukraine Association Agreement ratification in Jan 2017

Foreign Ministry analyzing possible Russia's countermeasures on visa regime introduction by Ukraine – Klimkin

'Wall' on Russian border will increase border protection efficiency – Nazarenko

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Parity for Everybody: First Step to Building Civilized Relations in Telecom and Media Industry'

Ukraine ready to release 15 captives as goodwill gesture before end of 2017 - Sajdik

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/111463/kod-konstantina/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING