TCG calls for ceasefire in Donbas from midnight Dec 24

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Ukraine is calling for full ceasefire in Donbas from midnight December 24 in view of the forthcoming holidays, Martin Sajdik, who represents the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Group, said.

On behalf of the TCG I would like now to make the following statement: we members of the Trilateral Contact Group, and representatives of the breakaway areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, stress the need to ensure peace and quiet over the forthcoming holidays, reaffirm our commitment to observe a comprehensive, steady and indefinite ceasefire starting form midnight, Kyiv time, on December 24 of this year, Sajdik said after the TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday.