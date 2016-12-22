Facts

10:49 22.12.2016

TCG discusses 'Steinmeier formula' on Wednesday – Sajdik

Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG) at a meeting on Wednesday discussed the formula proposed by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the OSCE Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Martin Sajdik said.

Sajdik said following the TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday, responding to a journalists' question about the 'Steinmeier formula' that the issue was discussed that day and would be discussed in detail during the Normandy Format talks.

At the same time the OSCE special representative did not specify the content of this formula.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv ready to fulfil new ceasefire agreement in Donbas

Rada approves Savchenko's exclusion from Ukrainian delegation to PACE

TCG calls for ceasefire in Donbas from midnight Dec 24

Convicts pardoned by president to be handed over to ORDLO – Gerashchenko

Naftogaz ex-deputy head Yuriev commits suicide – Lutsenko

LATEST

Netherlands to complete EU-Ukraine Association Agreement ratification in Jan 2017

Foreign Ministry analyzing possible Russia's countermeasures on visa regime introduction by Ukraine – Klimkin

'Wall' on Russian border will increase border protection efficiency – Nazarenko

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Parity for Everybody: First Step to Building Civilized Relations in Telecom and Media Industry'

Ukraine ready to release 15 captives as goodwill gesture before end of 2017 - Sajdik

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/31880/igra-prestolov/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING