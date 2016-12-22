TCG discusses 'Steinmeier formula' on Wednesday – Sajdik

Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG) at a meeting on Wednesday discussed the formula proposed by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the OSCE Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Martin Sajdik said.

Sajdik said following the TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday, responding to a journalists' question about the 'Steinmeier formula' that the issue was discussed that day and would be discussed in detail during the Normandy Format talks.

At the same time the OSCE special representative did not specify the content of this formula.