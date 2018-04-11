Deripaska remains beneficiary of Mykolaiv alumina plant – public register

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, who jointly with his companies was placed to the Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons List (SDN-list) by the United States, including Rusal, En+, GAZ Group, remains the ultimate beneficiary of Mykolaiv alumina plant LLC, according to the unified public register of companies.

According to the public register, Deripaska is the beneficiary of two co-owners of Mykolaiv alumina plant – Company Aluminium of Ukraine LLC and Guardon Ukraine LLC.

Rusal and En+ mentioned one asset in Ukraine in their annual reports published in March 2018 - RUSAL Mykolaev Ltd., which they fully own.

In these reports, assets in Ukraine as of late 2017 were estimated at $183 million compared with $192 million a year ago.