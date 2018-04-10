Economy

17:36 10.04.2018

Naftogaz preparing to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom

Naftogaz preparing to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has begun preparations for the recovery of $2.6 billion from Russia's Gazprom due to its refusal to comply with the rulings of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, the Ukrainian company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have started work for enforcement. Lawyers are preparing the necessary documents," the press service said.

In addition, Naftogaz said that the company was preparing to file a new lawsuit against Gazprom with the demand to compensate for losses caused by the Russian company's non-compliance with Stockholm court rulings.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Gazprom provisions full $4.7 bln for fine on transit contract with Naftogaz

Naftogaz could start $2.6 bln debt recovery from Gazprom in April

EC expects Gazprom to comply with Stockholm Arbitration ruling - Sefcovic

Gazprom files in Svea Appeals Court for partial cancellation of final ruling in arbitration with Naftogaz

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Naftogaz intends to enter eurobond market in 2018

Ukraine to shape conditions of tender to select partner to manage GTS before April – official

Gazprom first this year increases pressure at entry points of Ukrainian GTS to contractual level - Ukrtransgaz

Naftogaz confirms agreement with Gazprom on meeting

Ukraine proves reliability of transit in most complicated conditions – Naftogaz

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1.1% in March, but slows to 13.2% in annual terms

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz's rating to 'B-,' outlook stable

Ukraine to get about $3 bln in 2018, 2019 as revenues from gas transit - Vitrenko

World Bank improves outlook for Ukraine's public debt to 75.1% of GDP in 2018

Gas transit via Ukraine should be retained

Introduction of exit capital tax in Ukraine now unacceptable

Ukraine needs to raise some $8 bln in 2018-2019 on foreign capital markets

World Bank keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 at 3.5%

Court confirms dismissal of Siemens lawsuit in Crimean turbines case

Poroshenko proposes Germany modernize Ukrainian GTS instead of participating in Nord Stream 2

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА