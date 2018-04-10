World Bank improves outlook for Ukraine's public debt to 75.1% of GDP in 2018

The World Bank has improved the outlook for Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt in 2018 to 75.1% of GDP from 85.1%, to 73.5% from 78.9% of GDP in 2019, and to 68.4% from 73.4% of GDP in 2020, according to the World Bank's Ukraine Economic Update.

As reported, the ratio of the total public (direct) and guaranteed debt of Ukraine to GDP in 2017 fell from 80.9% to 71.8%. Direct debt fell from 69.2% to 61.5% of GDP, and guaranteed debt shrank from 11.7% to 10.3% of GDP.