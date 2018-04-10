Economy

15:16 10.04.2018

World Bank improves outlook for Ukraine's public debt to 75.1% of GDP in 2018

World Bank improves outlook for Ukraine's public debt to 75.1% of GDP in 2018

The World Bank has improved the outlook for Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt in 2018 to 75.1% of GDP from 85.1%, to 73.5% from 78.9% of GDP in 2019, and to 68.4% from 73.4% of GDP in 2020, according to the World Bank's Ukraine Economic Update.

As reported, the ratio of the total public (direct) and guaranteed debt of Ukraine to GDP in 2017 fell from 80.9% to 71.8%. Direct debt fell from 69.2% to 61.5% of GDP, and guaranteed debt shrank from 11.7% to 10.3% of GDP.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Introduction of exit capital tax in Ukraine now unacceptable

Ukraine needs to raise some $8 bln in 2018-2019 on foreign capital markets

World Bank keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 at 3.5%

Macroeconomic situation in Ukraine remains unstable – World Bank

World Bank expects its remarks to bill on Anti-Corruption Court to be taken into account

World Bank follows IMF in expressing concern over attacks on Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

Credit line to buy gas for Naftogaz remains effective – World Bank

World Bank praises adoption of pension reform in Ukraine

World Bank notes critical importance of creating Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine - WB Group president

Further investment in Ukraine possible in case of implementing land reform, fight against corruption

LATEST

Gas transit via Ukraine should be retained

Court confirms dismissal of Siemens lawsuit in Crimean turbines case

Poroshenko proposes Germany modernize Ukrainian GTS instead of participating in Nord Stream 2

Groysman calls for strengthening law on protecting businesses from actions of law enforcers

Prosecutor's office probes abuse by Boryspil Airport officials

EC to help work out terms of tender to attract partner to manage Ukraine's GTS - govt

Ryanair will launch Kyiv-Berlin flights from Sept 3

U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on Russian businessman, companies, government officials

Siemens, German government intend to prevent launch of turbines delivered to occupied Crimea – Klimkin

Rada wants to extend ban on clear felling of fir, beech forests in Carpathians

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА