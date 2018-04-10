Economy

Gas transit via Ukraine should be retained

Germany has taken into account the position of Ukraine regarding construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and believes that it is important to retain gas transit across the country's territory, Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has said.

"We have taken into account the opinion of the Ukrainian president on the issue [construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline]. We also discussed this situation with the Russian president and communicated Ukraine's concern about the issue. The issue that some gas goes across the Ukrainian territory is on the agenda," Merkel said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Berlin on Tuesday.

The Federal Chancellor pointed out the importance of retaining gas transit across Ukraine.

There are also political considerations in the issue, Merkel said.

